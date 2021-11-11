Franklin Covey’s (FC) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE:FC opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a market cap of $663.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

