MannKind’s (MNKD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNKD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.20.

MannKind stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. MannKind has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.82.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

