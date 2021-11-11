ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VIAC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.52.

VIAC stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

