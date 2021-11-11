Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

HLIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $110.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

In related news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $460,242. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 175,766 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,992,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 77,509 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

