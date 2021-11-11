AppCoins (APPC) Hits Market Cap of $21.05 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0861 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $21.05 million and $1.09 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00055876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00224264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00092321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,530,277 coins and its circulating supply is 244,530,276 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

