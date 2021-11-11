Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $114.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.50. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

