ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ICCGF opened at $47.61 on Thursday. ICA Gruppen AB has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86.
About ICA Gruppen AB (publ)
