ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICCGF opened at $47.61 on Thursday. ICA Gruppen AB has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

