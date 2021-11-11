Swerve (SWRV) Hits Market Cap of $9.16 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00055876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00224264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00092321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,804,570 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,554 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

