Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,326.83 ($43.47).

FDEV opened at GBX 2,475 ($32.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £974.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,570.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,605.66. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a one year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.41.

In other news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,756.73). Also, insider Charles Cotton acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, with a total value of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

