Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Billion

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $383.89 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 133.7% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00075428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00074462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00097749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,692.33 or 0.07207655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,274.02 or 1.00264212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00041921 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RACAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.