Nano Price Tops $5.71 (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Nano has a market capitalization of $760.36 million and $41.23 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $5.71 or 0.00008765 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,102.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,714.46 or 0.07241658 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.71 or 0.00409687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.36 or 0.01043535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00087775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.41 or 0.00409225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.00274498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00228119 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

