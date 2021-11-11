Offshift Trading Down 1.3% This Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and approximately $80,362.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Offshift has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00005242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,569.77 or 0.99182442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00051753 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00039518 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.13 or 0.00633050 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,095,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

