Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPLWF opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Temple & Webster Group has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.