Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

OMP opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.60.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 516.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

