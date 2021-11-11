Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
OMP opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.60.
Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
About Oasis Midstream Partners
Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
