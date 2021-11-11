Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Xencor, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Xencor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $39.01 on Thursday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 105.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Xencor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 22.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 26.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 637,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 133,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.