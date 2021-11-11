Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80.

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.17.

CWB opened at C$40.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.68. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$26.79 and a 52-week high of C$41.05.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$263.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.15 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 33.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,017,900. Also, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$99,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at C$291,971.20. Insiders have sold 12,205 shares of company stock valued at $473,779 in the last three months.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

