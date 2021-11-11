Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Shares of SHO opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,186,000 after purchasing an additional 483,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 610,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,605,000 after acquiring an additional 166,171 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after acquiring an additional 161,084 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

