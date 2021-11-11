GravityCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $22.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 58.8% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $12,890.31 and $22.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00075428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00074462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00097749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,692.33 or 0.07207655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,274.02 or 1.00264212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00041921 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,588,699 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

