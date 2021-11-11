Angi Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Angi in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Angi’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

