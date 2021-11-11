Reviewing Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Equity Residential alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Equity Residential and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 13 4 0 2.24 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71

Equity Residential currently has a consensus target price of $84.29, suggesting a potential downside of 1.41%. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $21.36, suggesting a potential upside of 47.51%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity Residential and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.57 billion 12.47 $913.64 million $2.82 30.32 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 43.53% 9.92% 5.19% First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Equity Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equity Residential beats First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.