Contrasting New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BRT Apartments and New York Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 2 3 0 2.60 New York Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.26%. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.10%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. BRT Apartments pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York Mortgage Trust pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and New York Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments 93.91% 15.36% 7.55% New York Mortgage Trust 118.27% 10.80% 4.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of BRT Apartments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRT Apartments and New York Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $28.10 million 13.00 -$19.86 million $1.48 13.57 New York Mortgage Trust $350.16 million 4.63 -$288.51 million $0.50 8.54

BRT Apartments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats New York Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes multi-family credit assets, single-family credit assets, agency securities, and other mortgages. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

