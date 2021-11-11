FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn ($8.80) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($7.47). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,969,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 114,519 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 707,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

