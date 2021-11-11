FY2021 EPS Estimates for Allakos Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allakos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.49) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.43). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.66. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.71. Allakos has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

