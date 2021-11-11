Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $152.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

U has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.00.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software stock opened at $176.45 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $189.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,224,416 shares of company stock worth $161,116,989. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Unity Software by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.