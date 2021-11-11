Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Hold

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $922.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

