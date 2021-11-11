Citigroup Increases Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $114.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.03% from the stock’s previous close.

KOD opened at $111.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.66. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 38,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $694,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 305,194 shares of company stock worth $28,010,462 and have sold 20,850 shares worth $2,106,476. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,899,000 after buying an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after buying an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

