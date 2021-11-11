Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Altus Midstream stock opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 3.58. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 89.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

