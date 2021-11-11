UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,015 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Quidel worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Quidel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Quidel by 3.2% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Quidel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quidel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of -0.20. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $265.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.56.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

