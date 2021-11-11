Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.20. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.31. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.