Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.20. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.31. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

