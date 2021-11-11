Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Vericel worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vericel by 1,266.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,267 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Vericel by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vericel by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vericel by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCEL. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 232.90 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $53.04. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

