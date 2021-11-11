California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Triton International worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,948,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,006,000 after purchasing an additional 376,440 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,362,500 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

