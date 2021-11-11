bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,178,582 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $14,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in bluebird bio by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 283,517 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after acquiring an additional 143,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in bluebird bio by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,646,000 after acquiring an additional 318,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 690,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 212,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $53.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

