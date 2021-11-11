Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Holdings Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,016,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,660,586 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Agenus were worth $60,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.12. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Agenus Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.