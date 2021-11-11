Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,189 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,189 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Colfax were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,444,000 after purchasing an additional 697,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,450,000 after purchasing an additional 454,255 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,129,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 38.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Colfax stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.31. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,269 shares of company stock worth $18,270,629. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

