Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.22% of Advance Auto Parts worth $163,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $1,506,000. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.3% in the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,801,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 24.6% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $234.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.58. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.59 and a 12-month high of $236.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.35.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

