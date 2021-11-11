Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.39% of Parker-Hannifin worth $155,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $326.79 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $333.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

