Invesco Ltd. Buys 419,041 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,041 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $151,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nielsen by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLSN opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 11.01%.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

