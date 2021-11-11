Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirin had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.39%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNBWY opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.41. Kirin has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Kirin alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.