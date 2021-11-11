Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02, reports. The company had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.06 million.

Shares of NEO opened at C$19.01 on Thursday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$11.71 and a 12 month high of C$21.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of C$722.09 million and a PE ratio of 25.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.25, for a total value of C$342,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,479,478. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,600 shares of company stock valued at $811,589.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

