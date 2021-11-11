Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWIM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

SWIM stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,430,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 27.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 600,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $66,330,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $56,751,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

