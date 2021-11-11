Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 313.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.50. Synlogic has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth $30,557,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

