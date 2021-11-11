LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225 million.

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.35. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 37.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

