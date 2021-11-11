Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Cowen

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BROS. Barclays started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of BROS opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $2,522,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

