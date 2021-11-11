Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.51. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

