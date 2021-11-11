Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on SI-BONE, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SI-BONE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.74) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.64). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

SIBN stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $736.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.41.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 343.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

