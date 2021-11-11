Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $120.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.70% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Trex stock opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $134.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 111.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after buying an additional 1,938,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

