Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 90,133.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,234,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $271.66 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.81 and a 12 month high of $284.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.16. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,992. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

