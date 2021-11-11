Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Astronics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.90). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Astronics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Astronics stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Astronics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 43.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 754.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 33,739 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.