Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 3,203 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 80,075.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $498.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.08. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

