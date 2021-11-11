Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 268,141.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,354 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 151.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 364,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 239,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 63.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 131,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.91.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 3.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

